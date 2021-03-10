Xfinity starting lineup at Phoenix

By Dustin LongMar 10, 2021, 9:28 AM EST
0 Comments

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Daniel Hemric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway. He’ll be joined on the front row by teammate Brandon Jones.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric starts third. Kaulig Racing takes the next three spots with Las Vegas winner AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Jeb Burton.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup

MORE: Kevin Harvick keeps poise amidst Stewart-Haas struggles 

The Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup for both the Xfinity and Truck Series is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix 

Race time: 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Phoenix Raceway (1-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 4% chance of rain.

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (130 laps, 200 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (312 laps, 312 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Read more about NASCAR

Kevin Harvick Xfinity
Kevin Harvick adds Xfinity, Truck races to 2021 schedule
Brad Keselowski Phoenix starting lineup
Brad Keselowski starts on Cup pole at Phoenix
Las Vegas penalty report
Las Vegas penalty report: Cole Custer’s crew chief suspended one race