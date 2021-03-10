Xfinity starting lineup at Phoenix

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Daniel Hemric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway. He’ll be joined on the front row by teammate Brandon Jones.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric starts third. Kaulig Racing takes the next three spots with Las Vegas winner AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Jeb Burton.

The Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup for both the Xfinity and Truck Series is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix

Race time: 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Phoenix Raceway (1-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 4% chance of rain.

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (130 laps, 200 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (312 laps, 312 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox