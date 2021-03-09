Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike Shiplett, crew chief for Cole Custer and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team, has been suspended one race and fined $20,000 for a lug nut violation in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Custer’s Ford was found with two lug nuts not secured in post-race inspection.

Engineer Davin Restivo is listed as Custer’s crew chief on the No. 41 team roster for this weekend’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Five other Cup crew chiefs were fined $10,000 each for having one lug nut not secured on their respective cars in post-race inspection.

They include Rodney Childers (No. 4 – Kevin Harvick), Luke Lambert (No. 17 – Chris Buescher), Ben Beshore (No. 18 – Kyle Busch), James Small (No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.), and Greg Erwin (No. 21 – Matt DiBenedetto).

NASCAR’s penalty report from Las Vegas also included lug nut violations for Xfinity Series crew chief Jason Trinchere (No. 16 – AJ Allmendinger) and Camping World Truck Series crew chief Trip Bruce (No. 52 – Stewart Friesen).

Trinchere was fined $5,000 and Bruce was fined $2,500 for having one lug nut not secured on their respective vehicles.

Las Vegas penalty report