Las Vegas winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Hendrick Motorsports — Has won two of the first four races with William Byron (Miami) and Kyle Larson (Las Vegas).

Brad Keselowski — A week after his car went away in the second half of the race at Miami, Keselowski finished second at Las Vegas.

Kyle Busch — Finished a season-high third, giving him back-to-back top 10s with new crew chief Ben Beshore.

Erik Jones — His 10th-place finish was Richard Petty Motorsports’ first top 10 since last year’s regular-season finale in August at Daytona with Bubba Wallace.

John Hunter Nemechek — He said his move to the Camping World Truck Series was to get back to winning. He did just that at Las Vegas.

AJ Allmendinger — Took the lead on a late restart and won the Xfinity race at Las Vegas.

LOSERS

Aric Almirola — Finished last for his third finish of 30th or worse this year. He has not placed better than 17th this season.

Stewart-Haas Racing — None of its four cars finished better than 20th Sunday. Kevin Harvick was 20th, Chase Briscoe was 21st, Cole Custer was 25th and Aric Almirola was 38th.

Alex Bowman — A cut tire late in the race forced Bowman to give up a top-10 spot and pit under green. He finished 27th.