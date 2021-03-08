Phoenix entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The first entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Phoenix Raceway have been released.

Phoenix’s asymmetrical mile will host the fifth race of the season for both series.

The Camping World Truck Series is off until March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Cup: Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox)

38 cars are entered for Sunday’s 312-lap Cup race.

Last year, Joey Logano won the spring Cup race at Phoenix, while Chase Elliott won the Cup championship race to claim his first series title.

Kevin Harvick is the all-time Cup wins leader at Phoenix with nine victories. He has not finished outside the top 10 at Phoenix since the March 2013 race there (finished 13th).

Cup Phoenix entry list

Xfinity: Call 811 Before You Dig 200 (5:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

43 cars are entered for 40 spots in Saturday’s 200-lap race.

Ty Gibbs, who won at the Daytona road course in his first career Xfinity start, will be back in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Last year, Brandon Jones won the spring Xfinity race at Phoenix, while Austin Cindric won the Xfinity championship race to claim his first series title.

Xfinity Phoenix entry list