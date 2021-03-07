Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson scored his first Cup win since Oct. 2019, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson’s win gives Hendrick Motorsports its second victory in a row. William Byron won the previous race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Brad Keselowski finished second. He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney was fifth.

Las Vegas Cup results

Driver points

Kyle Larson becomes the fourth different winner this season, joining Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell and William Byron.

Hamlin leads the points with 187 points, including a series-high 62 stage points. He’s followed by Keselowski (149 points), Larson (147) and Chase Elliott (139). Christopher Bell and Joey Logano are next with 138 points each.

