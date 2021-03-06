Las Vegas Truck race results, points standings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

John Hunter Nemechek, a Cup Series rookie last season, earned his first win since returning to the Truck Series on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek led a sweep of the top five finishers for Toyota, with Kyle Busch, Austin Hill, Stewart Friesen, and Matt Crafton completing the group.

Las Vegas Truck race results

It’s the fourth time that such an occurrence has happened for Toyota in the Truck Series. Before Friday night, the most recent took place at Las Vegas in September 2014.

Reigning Truck champion Sheldon Creed finished 18th. His truck suffered in the first half of the race with a loose plug wire issue and he was involved in several incidents later on.

One of them was a seven-truck crash that brought out the caution at Lap 98. Hailie Deegan was among those caught in it, too. She went on to finish 28th, four laps down.

Points report

Following his win, Nemechek now leads the Truck standings by 14 points (150-136) over Ben Rhodes.

Rhodes, who opened the season with back-to-back wins on the oval and road course at Daytona, finished 10th on Friday night.

Truck standings after Las Vegas

Creed sits third, 35 points behind Nemechek. Crafton is fourth, 40 points behind. Chandler Smith is fifth, 60 points behind.