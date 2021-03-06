Sunday’s Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Cup season continues Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Team Penske’s Joey Logano will look to win the track’s spring race for a third consecutive year.

He and teammate Brad Keselowski have combined to win four of the last eight Las Vegas Cup races dating back to the 2016 season.

Another driver to watch is Matt DiBenedetto from Penske-aligned Wood Brothers Racing. DiBenedetto, who seeks his first career Cup win, finished second in both Las Vegas races last year. He is in need of a rebound after starting this season with finishes of 33rd, 37th and 28th.

Details for Sunday’s Las Vegas Cup race

(All times are Eastern)

START: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 3:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:15 p.m. … Invocation by Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem performed by singer Jessie James Decker at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and continues on Fox at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and 0% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won the spring race under caution following a last-lap incident. Kurt Busch won the September playoff race in overtime, earning his first career win at his home track.

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

