Las Vegas Xfinity race results

AJ Allmendinger scored his first Xfinity Series win of the season, passing Daniel Hemric for the lead on a late restart to win Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hemric, who remains winless the series, finished second for the eighth time in his career. Brandon Jones placed third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the next two spots behind Kaulig Racing.

Austin Cindric overcame a flat tire to finish fourth. Noah Gragson, who appeared on the way to winning last week in Miami before an incident with another car, placed fifth.

Las Vegas Xfinity results

Driver points

Austin Cindric leads the season standings after four races. He has 191 points. Daniel Hemric is next with 170 points. He’s followed by Brandon Jones (140 points), Jeb Burton (133) and Justin Haley (128).

Las Vegas driver points