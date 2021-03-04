Sprint car driver Shane Golobic to run Bristol Cup dirt race

Another Cup Series team is bringing in a dirt track veteran to run the upcoming dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Live Fast Motorsports, the new Cup organization co-owned by BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft, is partnering with Matt Wood Racing to enter Shane Golobic for the March 28 race.

Golobic, 29, of Fremont, California, competes primarily in sprint cars. He has earned 83 feature wins in his career, including victories in the World of Outlaws and the USAC national midget series.

He has competed in stock cars before, making three starts in what’s now known as the ARCA Menards Series West for Bill McAnally Racing in 2013.

He earned eighth-place finishes in two of those outings at All-American Speedway (Roseville, Calif.) and Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, Calif.).

“I believe every racer has dreamed of the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the fact that it’s going to happen on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway only makes it sweeter,” said Golobic in a team release. “This opportunity honestly fell into our lap out of nowhere, and it’s something you just can’t pass up.

“I am so thankful for everyone involved in making this happen, as well as everyone who has had a hand in helping me get to this point in my career. I hope to represent all of our supporters to the best of my ability, and I can’t wait to see what we can do on the dirt at Bristol.”

Golobic is the latest dirt “ringer” to join the Cup Series regulars this month at Bristol. On Feb. 24, Rick Ware Racing announced that reigning USAC Midget champion Chris Windom would drive its No. 15 entry in the event.