Chase Briscoe to run Bristol Truck dirt race

Cup rookie Chase Briscoe will return to the Camping World Truck Series for the March 27 Bristol dirt race. He’ll seek his second Truck victory on dirt.

Briscoe won the 2018 Truck dirt race at Eldora Speedway, nipping Grant Enfinger at the finish line.

Briscoe will drive the No. 04 Ford from Roper Racing in the Bristol Truck race. Cory Roper normally drives that truck. The last time Briscoe raced at Bristol was last fall, when he won the Xfinity regular-season finale on the concrete track.

While some of Briscoe’s Cup colleagues — including Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson — will compete in a Super Late Model in the March 19-20 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, Briscoe prefers the Truck and racing on the track the night before the Cup race.

“I feel like it is a great opportunity for us in the Cup race to run really well, and I want to be as prepared as I can be — like I would any other week,” Briscoe told NBC Sports. “With it being a new track, the biggest thing for me, I want to see what the dirt does and how it transitions and how it changes throughout the race.

“To be able to run the Truck race the night before, I think, gives me that best opportunity to kind of know what the track is going to do in the Cup race.”

Briscoe, a third-generation racer, is comfortable on dirt tracks. His career began on dirt tracks in Indiana and the Midwest. He competed at the Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

Briscoe will be supported by Tex-a-Con Cut Stone, which will be on the hood of his truck, and Huffy Bicycles. which will be on the quarterpanels. Tex-A-Con is a limestone fabricator in Indiana. Huffy Bicycles sponsored Briscoe last year when the NASCAR season was paused by COVID-19 and drivers completed in iRacing events. Huffy Bicycles then followed Briscoe to the track after the sport resumed and was featured on his helmet. Now, the company moves on to a vehicle for a race.

While sponsoring Briscoe in iRacing events, Huffy gave $1,000 donations to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, for each of his wins. They added donations when he won after the NASCAR season resumed. The company donated more than $10,000 to the hospital last year after Briscoe wins, he said. The company will make similar donations for any of his wins on the track this season.

As part of its sponsorship with Briscoe, Huffy is offering 20% discount on orders by using the promo code ChaseTheRide.