NASCAR will use passing points and finishing position in the qualifying heat races to determine the starting lineups for its Cup and Camping World Truck Series races later this month on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

“We just wanted to add some elements in setting the lineup for the future that were from the roots of dirt track racing,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “I think it will be fun.”

Truck and Cup each will have two practice sessions on March 26. The Trucks will have their heat races and their feature event on March 27. The Truck feature race will be at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Cup teams will have their qualifying races on March 27. The Cup feature is March 28 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

The Cup race marks the first time NASCAR’s premier series has raced on dirt since 1970.

NASCAR also unveiled other details Wednesday for the races.

Here is how the starting lineup will be set: