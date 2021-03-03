Xfinity, Truck starting lineups at Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Miami winner Myatt Snider will lead the Xfinity field to the green flag in Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joining Snider on the front row for Saturday’s Xfinity race is reigning series champion Austin Cindric. Daniel Hemric starts third and will be joined by Brandon Jones on the second row. Jeb Burton starts fifth.

In the Camping World Truck Series, Ben Rhodes will start on the pole for Friday night’s race. He’s won the first two races of the season. He’ll be joined on the front row by reigning Truck champion Sheldon Creed. John Hunter Nemechek starts third, Matt Crafton is fourth and Christian Eckes is fifth.

The Las Vegas starting lineup for both the Xfinity and Truck Series is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas

Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and windy conditions with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 18 mph.

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas

Race time: 9 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 134 laps (201 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

