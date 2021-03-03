Kevin Harvick to start on Cup pole at Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Miami winner William Byron joins him on the front row.

Harvick is one of two drivers to finish in the top 10 in each of the first three Cup races this season.

Kyle Larson will start third and be joined by Martin Truex Jr. in the second row. Michael McDowell, the only other driver to have top-10 finishes in each race this year, starts fifth.

Kurt Busch, who won last year’s playoff race at Las Vegas, starts seventh. Joey Logano, who won the February 2020 race at Las Vegas, starts 15th. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott starts eighth.

The Las Vegas Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

Next Truck race: Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 201 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (200 laps, 300 miles), 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1