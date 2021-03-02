Penalty report from Miami

By Chris EstradaMar 2, 2021, 4:22 PM EST
The NASCAR penalty report from last weekend’s events at Homestead-Miami Speedway includes six Cup Series crew chiefs fined $10,000 each for lug nut infractions.

One lug nut was found unsecured on the cars of Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Cole Custer and Ross Chastain during inspection after Sunday’s Cup race.

The crew chiefs fined include: Randall Burnett (No. 8, Reddick), Alan Gustafson (No. 9, Elliott), Ben Beshore (No. 18, Busch), James Small (No. 19, Truex), Mike Shiplett (No. 41, Custer), and Phil Surgen (No. 42, Chastain).

In the Xfinity Series, four crew chiefs drew $5,000 fines for the same violation in inspection following Saturday’s race.

Crew chiefs fined include: Taylor Moyer (No. 8, driver Josh Berry), Jason Trinchere (No. 16, driver AJ Allmendinger), Jeff Meendering (No. 19, driver Brandon Jones), and Mark Setzer (No. 51, driver Jeremy Clements).

