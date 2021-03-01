Las Vegas entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After opening the season with three consecutive races in Florida, NASCAR heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

All three NASCAR national series will be in action on the 1.5-mile speedway, with the Camping World Truck Series back after a week off.

Cup: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox)

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the fourth race of the Cup season.

Last year at Las Vegas, Joey Logano won in the spring and Vegas native Kurt Busch won the playoff race in the fall.

Las Vegas Cup entry list

Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 300 (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty-three cars are entered for the fourth race of the Xfinity season.

Notables entered include Cup full-timer Tyler Reddick in the No. 23 RSS Racing Chevrolet for a second straight week, and Ty Dillon, set for his third of four currently scheduled starts in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Current Cup rookie Chase Briscoe swept both Xfinity races at Las Vegas last year.

Las Vegas Xfinity entry list