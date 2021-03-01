A late tire failure for David Starr ruined Noah Gragson‘s hopes to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Gragson was not happy about it.

“What are you gonna do – you’ve got dip—- in the way, every single week,” the JR Motorsports driver told FS1.

Starr’s car owner, Carl Long, responded Sunday night to Gragson’s comments in a Facebook post.

Long’s post came with a picture of what he said was the right front tire that came apart on Starr’s No. 13 MBM Motorsports Toyota.

“Gragson made a statement that we were dip$hits that did not belong on track,” the post read. “Well this over entitled mouthpiece did not have enough talent to miss our wreck. We were happy to take home a top 12 finish, that rolled right out of our hands just like the tire rubber rolled off of this tire.

“There are not many people left in this garage who have worked as hard and sacrificed as much as myself to get to this level. Statements like his could and usually does come back and cost him.”

Starr finished the race in 21st, while Gragson was eliminated and credited with 33rd.

“I can’t thank (crew chief) Dave Elenz enough as this is the third time we have brought the best car to Homestead and the third time we should be leaving with a trophy,” Gragson later said in a JR Motorsports team release. “This one stings. We head back to my hometown (Las Vegas) next week and all we can do is go out and win to try to turn our luck around.”

Gragson has recorded two DNFs in the first three races of the season. In the outlier, he finished 28th at the Daytona International Speedway road course after overcoming a three-lap deficit, only to be sent spinning through the infield in double overtime.