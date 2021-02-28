Miami Cup race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

William Byron scored his first win of the season, collecting the victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Tyler Reddick finished second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third. Kyle Larson placed fourth, giving Hendrick Motorsports two of the top three finishers. Kevin Harvick was fifth.

Byron led 102 of the 267 laps. Reddick rallied after running outside the top 20 for much of the first 150 laps of the race.

Miami Cup results

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin leads the season standings with 139 points. Kevin Harvick is next at 119 points. The three winners this season are all in the top 15: Michael McDowell is fourth, Christopher Bell is seventh and William Byron is 13th.

Miami driver points