Denny Hamlin, who was to have started on the pole, will move to the rear before Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because of unapproved adjustments, NASCAR announced.

Alex Bowman will start at the rear. He was to have started 13th in the 38-car field.

Corey LaJoie also will go to the rear because of unapproved adjustments. LaJoie was to have started 25th. He will have NBC Sports analyst Steve Letarte on the pit box serving as interim crew chief with crew chief Ryan Sparks home because of COVID-19 protocols.

James Davison also will move to the rear at Miami because of two inspection failures before the race. Davison was to have started 29th.