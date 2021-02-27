Miami Xfinity Series race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Myatt Snider became the second consecutive first-time Xfinity Series winner Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Snider, driving for Richard Childress Racing, passed leader Tyler Reddick on the second overtime restart and held off Reddick to win.

NASCAR disqualified Reddick’s second-place car when it failed inspection after the race. Brandon Jones moved up to second and was followed by Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and Austin Cindric. Burton and Cindric are the only series drivers to score top-five finishes in each of the first three races of the season.

Miami Xfinity results

DRIVER POINTS

Austin Cindric leads the points, holding a 29-point advantage on Myatt Snider after three races. Daniel Hemric is third in the standings and followed by Jeb Burton and Brandon Jones.

Miami Xfinity driver points