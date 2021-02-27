Sunday’s Miami Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Will there be a first-time winner for the third consecutive week?

Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 for his first career victory. Christopher Bell followed by scoring his first career Cup win last weekend on the Daytona road course. The Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend with that streak on the line.

Last year’s winner in Miami was Denny Hamlin. No driver has scored their first career Cup win at this 1.5-mile speedway. Will that change?

Details for Sunday’s Miami Cup race

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 3:10 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:15 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Pastor Rob Pacienza of Coral Ridge Presbyterian (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) at 3:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by actress Sara Stiles at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin won last June’s race. Chase Elliott finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup starting lineup

Upcoming NASCAR Cup races fans can attend