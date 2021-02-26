Sponsor joins SS Green Light Racing, Joe Graf Jr.

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Z Grills will partner with Joe Graf Jr. for several NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, SS Green Light Racing announced Friday.

The first race for Z Grills on the car will be March 13 at Phoenix Raceway.

“I am thrilled to welcome Z Grills to NASCAR and to our SS Green Light Racing team,” Graf said in a statement from the team. “Grilling at race tracks has always been a staple of the environment whether you are up close and personal with the race team or race fans bonding in the infield talking about their race track experience. I’m excited about all the levels we can make the partnership grow throughout the season.”

Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams, an investor in Graf’s racing career, played a role in signing Z Grills.

“I’m stoked about Z Grills coming to NASCAR,” Williams said in a statement from the team. “I have been incredibly involved in the day-to-day process of putting this relationship together.”

The 22-year-old Graf enters this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway 12th in the points after finishing a career-high 11th on the Daytona oval and 20th on the Daytona road course.

He placed 16th in the first of two Xfinity races last year at Miami and was 13th in the other race there.