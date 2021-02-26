Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits its first 1.5-mile track of the season Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton will look to pick up where they left off last year, when they both earned multiple wins (Cindric – three, Burton – two) on this track type. Burton was one of the winners in last year’s Xfinity doubleheader at Miami.

Cindric will start on pole Saturday with Daniel Hemric joining him on the front row.

Details for Saturday’s Miami Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines by Joe Neber, Contender Boats owner and president, at 4:32 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:42 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage open at 10 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 4:05 p.m. … Driver introductions at 4:10 p.m. … Invocation by Pastor David McCloud, Granada Church (Coral Gables, Fla.), at 4:24 p.m. … National anthem will be performed at 4:24 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 race broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m., with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1 race broadcast

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, high of 82 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Homestead-Miami hosted an Xfinity doubleheader last June. Harrison Burton won the first race. Chase Briscoe won the second race in overtime.

STARTING LINEUP: Miami Xfinity starting lineup