Upcoming NASCAR Cup races fans can attend

On Thursday, Darlington Raceway announced it will host a limited number of fans for the May 7-9 NASCAR Throwback Weekend.

Due to capacity limitations, the track says that many fans have had their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing.

Additional COVID-19 protocols – including face mask requirements, pre-screening before entering the venue at staggered entry times, and hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations – will be in effect.

Here are current fan policies in place for upcoming Cup Series events.

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Feb. 28)

Socially-distanced grandstand seating is sold out for Sunday’s Cup race, with only a limited number of premium seating remaining.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 7)

A limited number of fans will attend.

Phoenix Raceway (March 14)

Socially-distanced grandstand seating is sold out for the March 14 Cup race. Camping and limited Infield Hub seating remain available.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 21)

A limited number of fans will attend.

Bristol Motor Speedway (March 28)

Socially-distanced grandstand seating is sold out for the March 28 Cup dirt race.

Martinsville Speedway (April 10)

Fan capacity remains to be determined. In a statement on Wednesday, track president Clay Campbell said he was “encouraged” by Virginia’s decision to allow more capacity at entertainment venues.

Under a new executive order from Gov. Ralph Northam, outdoor entertainment venues can go to 30-percent capacity or 1,000 people – whichever is fewer. The 1,000-person cap could be removed in April, if current COVID-19 trends continue.

Richmond Raceway (April 18)

Fan capacity remains to be determined. Following Wednesday’s news on Virginia increasing capacity at entertainment venues, track president Dennis Bickmeier said in a statement: “For the first time in 18 months, we look forward to the opportunity to welcome fans back to hear their voice with the roar of the engines at America’s Premier Short Track as we celebrate our 75th Anniversary season.”

Talladega Superspeedway (April 25)

A limited number of fans will attend.

Darlington Raceway (May 9)

A limited number of fans will attend.

Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 30)

A limited number of fans will attend.