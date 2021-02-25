Kyle Busch to compete in Bristol Dirt Nationals

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch will get an early start on racing in the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is entered for races March 19-20 at the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

Bristol hosts the Cup and Camping World Truck Series for dirt races the following weekend (March 27-28).

For the Bristol Dirt Nationals, Busch will compete in the Super Late Model class for Double L Motorsports, driving the No. 51 entry.

His teammate will be Jonathan Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series national champion, in the No. 49 entry. Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as a sponsor.

“Most of my experience in super late models have come on pavement, but I’ve really enjoyed dirt Super Late Model races when I’ve had the chance to run them,” Busch said in a team release. “The Prelude to the Dream at Eldora Speedway was a race I looked forward to every year and bringing home the win there in 2012 was something I’ll always remember. I want to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions and Double L Motorsports for the opportunity to get some seat time at Bristol in one of their Dirt Late Models.

“Jonathan Davenport’s resume speaks for itself with all the success he’s had in the Dirt Late Model cars, so I’m looking forward to learning all I can from him. While the cars are completely different than the NASCAR Cup Series cars we will run at Bristol, just getting some experience on dirt with a great team and a knowledgeable teammate will be invaluable for the following weekend.”

The Bristol Dirt Nationals run from March 15-20 and will have eight different classes competing during the week.

The Super Late Model class will practice March 18 and race March 19-20. Those races include a 30-lap, $10,000-to-win feature on March 19 and a 60-lap, $50,000-to-win feature on March 20.