Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, as well as past Cup champions Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski, are scheduled to take part in a Goodyear tire test Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas.

The session will mark the first time that multiple Cup cars have run on the 3.41-mile road course in Austin, Texas. The session is not open to the public.

COTA will host its inaugural NASCAR weekend May 21-23 with all three NASCAR national series in action.

Event promoters Speedway Motorsports also announced title sponsors for COTA’s Cup and Xfinity Series races.

Pre-owned vehicle dealership chain EchoPark Automotive will serve as title sponsor for the Cup Series’ EchoPark Texas Grand Prix on May 23.

Pit Boss Grills will serve as title sponsor for the Xfinity Series’ Pit Boss 250 on May 22. The Camping World Truck Series will also race that day.