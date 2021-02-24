NBC Sports analyst and veteran NASCAR crew chief Steve Letarte is returning to the pit box for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Spire Motorsports announced Wednesday that Letarte will serve as interim crew chief for Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 team this weekend.
LaJoie’s crew chief, Ryan Sparks, will not be available to participate this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. Additionally, two other No. 7 team members are “inactive” under those same protocols.
Letarte works with Spire Motorsports as a consultant. He earned 15 career wins as a Cup crew chief from 2005-2014, including the 2014 Daytona 500 with driver and fellow NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Last week on the Daytona road course, LaJoie was in contention for a top-10 finish until an incident with Chase Elliott with less than 10 laps to go relegated him to 31st place at race’s end.
Official Statement from Spire Motorsports. pic.twitter.com/cXnlZlfazD
— Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) February 24, 2021
Hate I’ll be missing @HomesteadMiami with @CoreyLaJoie & the @SpireMotorsport boys, but couldn’t ask for a better replacement in @SteveLetarte he’s been a great mentor the last couple months & looking forward to seeing him back on the box Sunday! https://t.co/28fqQ1dvCO
— Ryan Sparks (@rsparks_7) February 24, 2021