Steve Letarte serving as crew chief for Corey LaJoie at Miami

By Chris EstradaFeb 24, 2021, 1:36 PM EST
NBC Sports analyst and veteran NASCAR crew chief Steve Letarte is returning to the pit box for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Spire Motorsports announced Wednesday that Letarte will serve as interim crew chief for Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 team this weekend.

LaJoie’s crew chief, Ryan Sparks, will not be available to participate this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. Additionally, two other No. 7 team members are “inactive” under those same protocols.

Letarte works with Spire Motorsports as a consultant. He earned 15 career wins as a Cup crew chief from 2005-2014, including the 2014 Daytona 500 with driver and fellow NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Last week on the Daytona road course, LaJoie was in contention for a top-10 finish until an incident with Chase Elliott with less than 10 laps to go relegated him to 31st place at race’s end.

