Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports analyst and veteran NASCAR crew chief Steve Letarte is returning to the pit box for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Spire Motorsports announced Wednesday that Letarte will serve as interim crew chief for Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 team this weekend.

LaJoie’s crew chief, Ryan Sparks, will not be available to participate this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. Additionally, two other No. 7 team members are “inactive” under those same protocols.

Letarte works with Spire Motorsports as a consultant. He earned 15 career wins as a Cup crew chief from 2005-2014, including the 2014 Daytona 500 with driver and fellow NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Last week on the Daytona road course, LaJoie was in contention for a top-10 finish until an incident with Chase Elliott with less than 10 laps to go relegated him to 31st place at race’s end.

Official Statement from Spire Motorsports. pic.twitter.com/cXnlZlfazD — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) February 24, 2021