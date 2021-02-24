Denny Hamlin to start on Cup pole at Miami

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano joins him on the front row.

Hamlin earned his third career win at Miami last June. He returns as the current points leader and the only driver with back-to-back top five finishes to open the season (fifth – Daytona 500, third – Daytona road course).

Last week’s winner on the Daytona road course, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick make up the second row. Kurt Busch and Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell are on the third row.

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott will start 11th.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Miami starting lineup

The Miami Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Miami starting lineup

Next Truck race: March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 201 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (167 laps, 250 miles), 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1