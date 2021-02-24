Austin Cindric to start on pole for Miami Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cindric has opened the season with a win on the Daytona oval and a runner-up last week on the Daytona road course.

Daniel Hemric will start on the front row alongside Cindric on Saturday.

The second row features two of Hemric’s teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing, Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones. Burton won the first race of last year’s Xfinity doubleheader at Miami. Jeb Burton and Brett Moffitt make up the third row.

Ty Dillon returns to the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota that Ty Gibbs won in last week in his Xfinity debut. Dillon will start 13th.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Miami starting lineup

The Miami Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Miami

Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

Length: 167 laps (250 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Miami starting lineup

Next Truck race: March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 201 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1