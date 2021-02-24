Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to host a limited number of fans for its NASCAR events on Memorial Day weekend.

All three NASCAR national series will run at Charlotte over the May 28-30 weekend, including the Camping World Truck Series on May 28, the Xfinity Series on May 29, and the Cup Series on May 30 in the Coca-Cola 600.

On Wednesday, the state of North Carolina announced an easing of capacity restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, which goes into effect this Friday, outdoor sporting venues in the state will remain limited to 30-percent capacity but no longer held to a cap of 100 people.

Last May, all three NASCAR national series ran at Charlotte without fans in attendance. Later in the year, the Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, ran its October races on the Charlotte Roval with limited fans watching.

“We’ve been in close contact throughout the pandemic with the governor’s office about how we can safely host race fans, and I cannot overstate how excited we are with today’s news,” track general manager Greg Walter said in a release.

“From hosting one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events to honoring the men and women of our Armed Forces, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend is special for so many reasons. While the grandstands won’t be full, being able to share this historic event with thousands of fans in person is a big step in the right direction.

“We hope with continued improvement in pandemic trends by May that we may be able to host even more fans.”

The track says that COVID-19 safety protocols similar to those used during its Roval weekend last fall – including face mask requirements, social distancing and cashless transactions – are expected to remain in place for the races this May.