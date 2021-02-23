Miami entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR returns to Florida for a third consecutive weekend of racing. This weekend, though, marks the first race of the season on a 1.5-mile speedway.

Three of the next four races are at 1.5-mile speedways. This weekend’s race at Miami features the Cup and Xfinity Series. The Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend.

Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox)

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the third Cup race of the season.

Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Xfinity: Contender Boats 250 (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty-two cars are entered for the third race of the season.

Among those entered are:

Tyler Reddick in the No. 23 for RSS Racing (instead of the No. 03, which would not have had enough points to make the field).

Santino Ferruci will make his series debut in the No. 26 with Sam Hunt Racing.

Ty Dillon is in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chase Briscoe won last year’s race. Brandon Jones placed second.