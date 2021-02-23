Joe Gibbs Racing reveals Ty Gibbs’ Xfinity schedule

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday that Daytona road course winner Ty Gibbs will drive 14 more Xfinity Series races this season.

The 18-year-old grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs won last weekend’s race in his first series start. Joe Gibbs said at the time that his grandson would do about 10 more races this season while also running a full ARCA schedule.

JGR revealed Ty Gibbs’ 14 remaining Xfinity races this season as:

March 13 – Phoenix

April 9 – Martinsville

May 8 – Darlington

May 15 – Dover

May 29 – Charlotte

June 5 – Mid-Ohio

June 27 – Pocono

July 3 – Road America

August 7 – Watkins Glen

August 14 – Indianapolis road course

August 21 – Michigan

September 11 – Richmond

October 9 – Charlotte Roval

October 23 – Kansas

“Winning this past weekend in Daytona was really a dream come true for me,” Ty Gibbs said in a statement from the team. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel again. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have great teams behind me in both ARCA and Xfinity and I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of them. I’m just really excited for the rest of the year.”

Other races on the schedule for the No. 54 car will be filled by JGR Cup drivers Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Ty Dillon also will run select races in the car.