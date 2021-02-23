Joe Gibbs Racing reveals Ty Gibbs’ Xfinity schedule

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday that Daytona road course winner Ty Gibbs will drive 14 more Xfinity Series races this season.
The 18-year-old grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs won last weekend’s race in his first series start. Joe Gibbs said at the time that his grandson would do about 10 more races this season while also running a full ARCA schedule.
JGR revealed Ty Gibbs’ 14 remaining Xfinity races this season as:
March 13 – Phoenix
April 9 – Martinsville
May 8 – Darlington
May 15 – Dover
May 29 – Charlotte
June 5 – Mid-Ohio
June 27 – Pocono
July 3 – Road America
August 7 – Watkins Glen
August 14 – Indianapolis road course
August 21 – Michigan
September 11 – Richmond
October 9 – Charlotte Roval
October 23 – Kansas
“Winning this past weekend in Daytona was really a dream come true for me,” Ty Gibbs said in a statement from the team. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel again. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have great teams behind me in both ARCA and Xfinity and I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of them. I’m just really excited for the rest of the year.”
Other races on the schedule for the No. 54 car will be filled by JGR Cup drivers Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Ty Dillon also will run select races in the car.
