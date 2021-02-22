NASCAR suspends, fines car owner Chip Ganassi one race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Car owner Chip Ganassi has been suspended one Cup race and fined $30,000 for violating NASCAR’s COVID-19 guidelines, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday.

NASCAR cited Ganassi for bringing a non-essential individual into the restricted competition area last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

While Ganassi will not be permitted to be at this weekend’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the penalty does not impact his teams of Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain. They will be able to compete.

Chip Ganassi Racing declined comment on the penalty.

NASCAR also announced Monday:

Crew chief Adam Stevens has been fined $10,000 because one lug nut was not secure on Christopher Bell‘s winning car.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins has been fined $10,000 because one lug nut was not secure on Brad Keselowski‘s fifth-place car.