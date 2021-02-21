Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez drove through late-race sickness to finish 16th in Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

It was Suarez’s best finish in Cup since he closed out his tenure at Stewart-Haas Racing with finishes of third, 15th, and 14th in the final three races of 2019.

But it didn’t come clean. Suarez confirmed on social media that he threw up inside his helmet with 15 laps to go.

“Those last 15 laps were definitely NOT fun to run,” he tweeted. “You guys can imagine…”

Sickness aside, Suarez was pleased with his outing on Sunday, which included leading two laps during the Stage 2 break.

“That was a good run for us today,” he said. “I felt like we kept making the car better and better. We were definitely better on long runs. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a lot of long runs until the end.

“It was fun to lead those laps. We want to do that a lot this year. We will keep working. We’ll be ready for (Homestead-Miami Speedway) next weekend.”

Suarez, whose Trackhouse Racing team is co-owned by musician Pitbull, won the 2016 Xfinity Series championship with a victory at Homestead-Miami in that season’s finale.