Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with two laps to go and went on to claim his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday’s race on the Daytona road course.

Bell becomes the 16th driver to score their inaugural Cup victory on a road course and the first to do so since Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International in 2018.

Cup Daytona road course results

Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski completed the top five finishers. Busch rallied after spinning from the lead on Lap 39.

Elliott led a race-high 44 of 70 laps on Sunday, but finished 21st after being spun at Turn 6 while racing against Hamlin and Keselowski with six laps to go.

AJ Allmendinger finished seventh for Kaulig Racing in his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale.

Michael McDowell followed up his Daytona 500 win from a week ago with an eighth-place finish, recovering from a tire failure on the opening lap.

Points report

Hamlin and Logano tied for the most points scored on Sunday with 52, and they’re leaving Daytona first and second in the Cup standings. Hamlin holds a 12-point advantage, 104-92, over Logano.

Cup points standings after Daytona road course

Kevin Harvick, who finished sixth on Sunday, remains third in the standings at 21 points back of Hamlin. Bell is right behind him in fourth at 22 points back. Elliott slips to fifth, 25 points back.

Austin Dillon entered Sunday as the points leader, but fell down to ninth in the standings after finishing 34th in the race.