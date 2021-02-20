Xfinity Daytona road course results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Gibbs became the sixth driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to win in their first series start when he took the checkered flag in Saturday’s race on the Daytona road course.

The grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs went from fifth to first shortly after the second overtime began.

Austin Cindric finished second. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones and Jeb Burton.

Others who have won in their Xfinity debut are Dale Earnhardt (1982 Daytona), Joe Ruttman (1982 Dover), Ricky Rudd (1983 Dover), Terry Labonte (1985 Charlotte) and Kurt Busch (2006 Texas).

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric leads the points after the first two races of the season. He has 105 points. Harrison Burton is next with 81 points. Burton is followed by Daniel Hemric (75 points), Brandon Brown (72) and Myatt Snider (69).

