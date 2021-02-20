Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott seeks his fifth consecutive win in a Cup points race on a road course Sunday at Daytona. He’ll start on the pole.

Jeff Gordon owns the NASCAR record with six consecutive road course victories.

Elliott will be joined on the front row by Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

Eight of the last nine Cup road course races have been won by either Chase Elliott or Martin Truex Jr. Will the streak continue?

Details for Sunday’s Daytona road course race

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actor Kevin James will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by CeCe Winans at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 70 laps (252.7 miles) on the 3.61-mile course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 16. Stage 2 ends on Lap 34.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Its coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona road course last August. Denny Hamlin finished second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona road course lineup

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Analysis: Appreciating the road course virtuosity of Martin Truex Jr.

Front Row Motorsports adds sponsor for Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell

Joey Logano anticipates discussion with Brad Keselowski on Daytona 500 crash

Daytona 500 crashes continue a recent trend

Roush Fenway Racing becomes first carbon neutral NASCAR team

Power Rankings: New No. 1 emerges after Daytona 500