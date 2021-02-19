Front Row Motorsports adds sponsor for Michael McDowell

CarParts.com will return to Front Row Motorsports and be the primary sponsor for Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell in four races this season, the team announced Friday.

CarParts.com will be the primary sponsor of McDowell’s No. 34 Ford on Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen, Aug. 15 at the Indianapolis road course, Aug. 28 at Daytona for the regular-season finale and for the Sept. 26 playoff race at Las Vegas.

“The story of Michael McDowell winning the Daytona 500 mirrors CarParts.com’s story,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts.com, in a statement. “Both of us were building a really strong foundation under the radar. Both of us were building great teams. He was building a great car, and we were building a great company. Then, one day, everyone who had overlooked both of us realized that we were a force to be reckoned with.”

Said McDowell in a statement: “It’s great to have CarParts.com back with us in such a big way,” said McDowell. “We always knew they were with us, part of the family and supporting us. Now we can do something even bigger and better as we start our season. We have all year to spread the word about CarParts.com to NASCAR fans. I’ve used their site and it’s easy. They have every part you need. It’s just awesome to see this come together and I can’t wait to see what they have planned for us.”

The Cup Series returns to action at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on the Daytona International Speedway road course. Fox will broadcast the race.