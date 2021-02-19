Daytona road course Truck race results, points standings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ben Rhodes endured three overtime attempts to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Rhodes becomes the third driver in Truck Series history to open a season with back-to-back wins, joining his ThorSport Racing teammate Johnny Sauter (2013 – Daytona, Martinsville) and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (2006 – Daytona, Fontana).

Sheldon Creed, John Hunter Nemechek, Todd Gilliland and Riley Herbst made up the rest of the top five finishers.

Hailie Deegan was in contention for a top-10 finish entering the third overtime attempt, but spun off-course in the final laps and finished 28th. She later mentioned on social media that she had suffered a flat tire.

Points report

Rhodes remains atop the Truck standings, coming out of Friday night’s race with a nine-point lead over Nemechek (100-91).

Creed is now in third place with 87 points. Chandler Smith is fourth with 70 points; Matt Crafton is fifth with 63 points.