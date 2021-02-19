Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric will look to score back-to-back wins at Daytona International Speedway in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the track’s 3.61-mile road course.

Cindric won last week’s season opener on the Daytona oval. He also seeks to win his second in a row on the Daytona road course. He won that race last year.

Cindric starts second in Saturday’s race. Brett Moffitt starts on the pole for the season’s second race.

Details for Saturday’s Daytona road course Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at at 5:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:14 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Drivers report to their vehicles at 4:35 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:54 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 4:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 52 laps (187.72 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. FS1’s coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the FS1 broadcast here.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric won last year’s inaugural series race on the Daytona road course. Brandon Jones placed second. Noah Gragson finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity Daytona road course starting lineup