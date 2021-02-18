Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Roush Fenway Racing announced Thursday that it has become the first carbon neutral NASCAR team and will celebrate that accomplishment with a special paint scheme with sponsor Castrol in Sunday’s Cup race on the Daytona road course.

Throughout the 2021 season, Castrol will support Roush Fenway’s carbon reduction and offset programs across their operations both on and off the track.

“As an organization, Roush Fenway has always been environmentally conscious,” said Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark in a statement from the team. “Our hope with this program is to demonstrate that every business, small or large, and regardless of industry, can contribute to address global climate challenges. We hope to set an example and highlight that small steps by many can make a real difference.”

Roush Fenway has achieved carbon neutrality for the period of Jan. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31. 2020, according to the PAS 2060 standard. The internationally recognized standard for carbon neutrality sets out requirements for quantification, reduction and offsetting of greenhouse gas emissions.

The partnership between Roush Fenway and Castrol is designed to help the team manage its greenhouse gas emissions and offset the balance with high-quality carbon offsets.

“At Castrol, we believe that small steps together can make a difference,” said Castrol’s Vice President of Marketing Rayne Pacek in a statement. “We want to play our part and teaming up with Roush Fenway to achieve their carbon neutral ambitions is a notable milestone in the sport and another step in supporting our partners in their efforts to drive change.”

Ryan Newman said in a statement: “It’s an honor to pave the way in the sport and bring awareness to the importance of reducing your carbon footprint. Every business can make choices to help promote a more sustainable future and this program makes me proud to be part of a team that takes the initiative to drive change.”

Sunday’s race on the Daytona road course is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Fox.