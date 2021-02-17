Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott, who has won the past four points-paying Cup races on road courses, will start on the pole for Sunday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Elliott will be joined on the front row by Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. Current points leader Austin Dillon will start third, Denny Hamlin fourth, and Kevin Harvick fifth.

The Daytona road course starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

The early accident in the Daytona 500 will cause some drivers to start at the rear based on the Performance Metrics Qualifying formula.

Alex Bowman, who started on the pole for the Daytona 500, will start 36th in Sunday’s race after he was eliminated in the early crash last weekend. Ryan Blaney, also eliminated in that early crash, will start 28th. He was leading last week’s exhibition Busch Clash on the last lap before contact with Elliott in the final chicane sent him into the wall.

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona road course

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course (3.61-mile road course)

Length: 70 laps (252.7 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 16. Stage 2 ends Lap 34.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Truck race: Friday at Daytona road course (44 laps, 158.9 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Daytona road course (52 laps, 187.7 miles), 5 p.m. ET on FS1