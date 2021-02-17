Daytona road course Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brett Moffitt will start on the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Moffitt will be joined on the front row for Saturday’s race by reigning Xfinity champion Austin Cindric, who won last week’s Daytona oval race. Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton and Daniel Hemric will complete the top five.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Xfinity Daytona road course starting lineup

In the Camping World Truck Series, Ben Rhodes will start on the pole for Friday night’s race after winning last week on the Daytona oval. Ryan Truex will join Rhodes on the front row. Rookie Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek and reigning Truck champion Sheldon Creed complete the top five.

The Daytona road course starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona road course

Race time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course (3.61-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 56 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

Length: 52 laps (187.7 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 15. Stage 2 ends Lap 30.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Xfinity Daytona road course starting lineup

Next Truck race: Friday at Daytona road course (44 laps, 158.9 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Daytona road course (70 laps, 252.7 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona road course

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course (3.61-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 58 degrees and a 45% chance of showers.

Length: 44 laps (158.9 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 12. Stage 2 ends Lap 25.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Truck Daytona road course starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Daytona road course (52 laps, 187.7 miles), 5 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Daytona road course (70 laps, 252.7 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox