Daytona 500 race results

In his 14th season at NASCAR’s top level, Michael McDowell finally has his first Cup Series win.

The Front Row Motorsports driver won the 63rd Daytona 500 on early Monday morning at Daytona International Speedway.

The race included a delay of nearly six hours due to inclement weather before it restarted shortly after 9 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.

McDowell becomes the eighth driver to score their inaugural Cup win in “The Great American Race” and the first since Trevor Bayne in 2011 for the Wood Brothers.

Prior to now, his career-best Cup finish was a fourth-place finish at Daytona for the former Leavine Family Racing team in July 2017.

This is also the third Cup victory for the Front Row Motorsports team, and its first since Chris Buescher won a fog-shortened race at Pocono Raceway in August 2016.

Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin completed the top five finishers.