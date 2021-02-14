Bubba Wallace to start at rear for Daytona 500

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace will start at the rear for Sunday’s Daytona 500 after his 23XI Racing car failed inspection two times, NASCAR confirmed.

NASCAR also ejected the team’s car chief.

Wallace’s car passed on its third attempt through inspection.

Wallace will relinquish his sixth starting spot in his debut with 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

MORE: Bubba Wallace ready for spotlight

Wallace earned the sixth starting spot by finishing second in his qualifying race on Thursday. Austin Dillon passed Wallace for the win on the last lap.

Ain’t nothing but a G thang..BAY BEH https://t.co/a5MItzbpw3 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 14, 2021

Wallace’s crew chief Mike Wheeler also tweeted about the inspection issues:

Things were going almost too well this last week. So be it – shake it off and get back at it. Long 500 miles today. Looking forward to a great outcome. #DAYTONA500 — Michael Wheeler (@MikeCWheeler) February 14, 2021

Wallace’s car is one of 10 that will move to the rear before the start of the race.

Others going to the rear for the start: Cole Custer (backup car), William Byron (backup car), Ross Chastain (backup car), Brad Keselowski (backup car), Chase Briscoe (backup car), Kaz Grala (backup car), Anthony Alfredo (backup car), Martin Truex Jr. (radiator/oil cooler change) and Erik Jones (engine change). Per the rule book (single engine rule), Jones also will start at the rear of next weekend’s race at the Daytona road course.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:05 p.m. ET.