Austin Cindric wins Daytona Xfinity race in overtime

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric held off the field on an overtime restart to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton and AJ Allmendinger.

The victory is Cindric’s ninth of his career. He’ll make his Cup debut in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

“What a way to kick off the season,” Cindric said.

Overtime was set up by a crash that started when Jeb Burton made contact with Landon Cassill and sent him into the wall. Tommy Joe Martins was hit from behind by another car and also wrecked.

Some of the contenders were taken out in a multi-car crash 14 laps from the scheduled distance. Ty Dillon went to pass Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric for second on the lower lane but couldn’t complete the move and made contact with Hemric’s car. Justin Haley, who had won the previous three superspeedway races was among those collected. Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst were among those involved in the incident.

“I’m sorry guys,” Dillon said on the radio to his team.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Harrison Burton finished third, giving him top-five finishes in all three of his Daytona starts. … Jeb Burton’s fourth-place finish matched his best Daytona finish, which he accomplished in 2017. … Brandon Gdovic’s eighth-place finish was his best series result. His previous best finish was 12th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Brandon Jones saw his race end after contact with Myatt Snider turned Jones coming to the line to complete the second stage. Jones came back up the track, hit the wall and then was struck by Cody Ware’s car, ending the race for both. Jones finished 38th. … Noah Gragson was eliminated in a multi-car crash as cars were attempting to make green-flag pit stops. Gragson slowed to avoid the incident and was hit from behind by Bayley Currey. Gragson finished 32nd.

NOTABLE: Austin Cindric’s victory was the 77th for Team Penske in the Xfinity Series but first in the series at Daytona.

NEXT: The series races Feb. 20 on the Daytona road course (5 p.m., FS1)