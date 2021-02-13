Daytona Xfinity starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity starting lineup was set by the rule book after rain canceled qualifying Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric will start on the pole for the 40-car field, which was set by owner points. He’ll be joined by Justin Allgaier on the front row. Justin Haley and Riley Herbst will be in the second row.

Those who did not qualify were Chris Cockrum, Tyler Reddick, Ronnie Bassett Jr., Mario Gosselin and Jordan Anderson, who finished second in Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race.

The series races at 5 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.