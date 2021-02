Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric led the final 10 laps and withstood a challenge on an overtime restart to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Brett Moffitt finished second. Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton and AJ Allmendinger completed the top five.

Cindric, the reigning series champion, scored his ninth career series victory. He gave Team Penske its 77th Xfinity win and first series victory at Daytona. Cindric led 28 of the 122 laps.

Daytona Xfinity results