The preliminary races are over and the Daytona 500 starting lineup has been set.

But the front row could look different for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox). William Byron, who is scheduled to start second, was involved in a crash in his qualifying race and will go to a backup car. He will relinquish his starting spot and move to the rear of the field.

A few other teams are expected to go to backups after crashes in the second qualifying race. Chip Ganassi Racing stated that Ross Chastain would go to a backup after he was involved in a crash .

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman, is scheduled to start on the pole in the Daytona 500 starting lineup, but he had potential engines issues in his qualifying race and might need to make an engine change.

Five drivers are set to make their first Daytona 500 start: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Anthony Alfredo, Josh Bilicki and Kaz Grala.

Cup teams are not back on track until Saturday. Cup teams have two practices that day.