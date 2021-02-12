Daytona Xfinity practice report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Dillon topped Friday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series practice session at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Saturday’s season-opening 300-mile race.

Dillon, who narrowly missed out on making Sunday’s Daytona 500, posted a lap of 192.757 miles per hour in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Daytona marks his first of four scheduled Xfinity starts in the No. 54 entry. He will also drive it at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Feb. 27), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 6) and Talladega Superspeedway (Apr. 24).

Riley Herbst, who has moved to Stewart-Haas Racing, was second-fastest in the No. 98 Ford with a lap of 192.489 miles per hour.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric, who was able to make the Daytona 500 in last night’s Duels, was third-fastest (192.378 mph) in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford. He also logged the most laps in the session with 19, and had the best consecutive 10 lap average speed (191.473 mph, Laps 5-14).

JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry (192.365 mph) and JGR’s Daniel Hemric (191.420 mph) rounded out the top five speeds.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning at 10:40 a.m. ET. The race is scheduled for a green flag time on Saturday at 5:14 p.m. ET.