Daytona Duel 2 results

Austin Dillon passed Bubba Wallace on the final lap of overtime to win the second Daytona Duel qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway on early Friday morning.

The race went to overtime following a crash with four laps to go that heavily damaged the primary car for Daytona 500 front row starter William Byron, and ended Garrett Smithley and Noah Gragson‘s hopes of making Sunday’s race.

The last lap began with Martin Truex Jr. in the lead, but Truex was shuffled back in the middle lane on the backstretch. A push from Kyle Busch sent Wallace to the lead on the inside, but in Turn 4, Dillon came back on the outside with help from Kevin Harvick.

Wallace moved high to block Dillon, but Dillon went low and made the winning pass in the tri-oval coming to the checkered flag.

David Ragan, already in the Daytona 500 field via qualifying speed, finished eighth as top non-chartered driver. That allowed Kaz Grala, who finished 14th, to make the Daytona 500 on his own qualifying speed.